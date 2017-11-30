Jose Mourinho could be without key midfielder for Arsenal showdown

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho may have to cope without the services of Nemanja Matic during Saturday's late Premier League kickoff versus Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The 29-year-old is currently being treated by the club's medical staff after he was substituted prior to the hour mark in the 4-3 win over Watford - with a suspected leg muscle problem.



Mourinho did not provide a definitive update on Matic's problem, but according to The Star, the Serbian may not make the travelling party as he may require an extended rest.



To make things worse, both Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick are also expected to miss out on the weekend encounter, and United will count upon Ander Herrera to partner Paul Pogba in central midfield.



Pogba himself has only recently returned from a hamstring problem, and Mourinho will hope to avoid any further setbacks in midfield with a crunch derby coming up against Manchester City, a week on Sunday.





