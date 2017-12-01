Manchester City to launch winter bid for Arsenal attacker

Manchester City will reportedly make a winter attempt to pursue Alexis Sanchez despite his Arsenal contract due to expire at the end of the season.





The Chile international was on the cusp of joining the Citizens in a £60m deal in the summer, but the Gunners were not able to sign a suitable replacement prior to the transfer deadline.



Initially, it was suggested via The Mirror that the Citizens could wait until the end of the season before securing the services of Sanchez on a free transfer from the north London club.



However, according to The Manchester Evening News, the Catalan tactician could revive the club's pursuit of Sanchez in the New Year after hearing of bids from rival clubs.



Despite the speculation, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has stressed that both Sanchez and Mesut Ozil would remain at the Emirates beyond January unless an extraordinary situation arises.



Manchester City have made a rollicking start to the 2017/18 campaign, and they are currently eight points ahead of Manchester United at the top of the Premier League standings.

