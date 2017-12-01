Chelsea to sign Thorgan Hazard?

Chelsea are reportedly looking at the prospect of re-signing former winger Thorgan Hazard from Borussia Monchengladbach. The Belgium international has his siblings Eden and Kylian currently plying their trade for the Blues.

Hazard left the Premier League champions for Die Borussen back in the summer of 2015, and he has since evolved into an influential player for the Bundesliga outfit.



According to SportBild, Antonio Conte's side are likely to retain their interest in the attacker, who has previously invited the possibility of making an England return.



Hazard has recently earned his recall to the Belgian national setup, owing to his fine form at club level where he has amassed five goals in 13 appearances for Monchengladbach.



Thorgan's brother Eden has won two Premier League titles and the Europa League in his five-year association with Chelsea while Kylian recently joined the Blues' development squad from Hungarian side Ujpest in the summer.

