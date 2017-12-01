Antonio Conte responds to 'David Luiz to Real Madrid' speculation

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has responded to the recent speculation which has linked David Luiz with a surprise move to Real Madrid during the winter transfer window.

The Brazil international appeared to question the Italian's tactics after the 3-0 Champions League defeat to AS Roma, and Conte followed to leave him altogether for the league game versus Manchester United.



Since then, the former Paris Saint-Germain ace has made the matchday squads in recent league games, although Conte has been reluctant to offer him a spot in the lineup.



A recent report from Don Balon suggested that Luiz's representatives are in contact with the European champions over a proposed move, but Conte dismissed the transfer gossip in his press conference, prior to the Newcastle game.



"This week? No. I must be honest I don’t read this because I don’t have time to read, we are playing every three days so my focus is on the pitch, our preparation and my team," he told reporters via Standard Sport.



"These are speculations but we pass from my sacking to the Real Madrid [rumours]. We are very fast to pass these two different situations."



Chelsea have gone through a six-match unbeaten run which has included five wins and one draw, and this sees them just three points behind second-placed Manchester United, whom Conte hopes to initially catch.









