Manchester United eyeing summer bid for Mesut Ozil?

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to wait until the summer in order to pursue Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil on a free transfer.

The Red Devils have been regularly linked with Ozil over the past month with the German reluctant to extend his Gunners contract beyond the summer.



According to The Telegraph, United boss Jose Mourinho remains a key admirer of the World Cup winner, but would rather prefer a deal for the playmaker on a Bosman next season.



However, the self-proclaimed Special One could be forced to lodge an attempt in the New Year, should one of Ozil's many suitors including Barcelona make an offer for his services.



Ozil turned out as the Gunners' star performer in November contributing one goal and three assists, and manager Arsene Wenger has recently stressed that the attacker will not leave midway through the season.



Arsenal are currently in the top-four of the Premier League with 28 points, and they will look to secure a positive result versus Manchester United this weekend in order to keep a distance to the chasing pack.

