Manchester United plotting move for in-demand Bundesliga midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the progress of Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka with a view to a potential approach for his signature.

The 22-year-old has just over six months left on his Schalke deal, and this has seen him being linked with a host of elite clubs including Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona.



According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils are said to have joined the player's pursuit, and Goretzka potentially has an additional destination to pick, come the end of the season.



Since arriving at Gelsenkirchen in June 2013 , the Confederations Cup winner has netted 19 goals in nearly 130 appearances for Schalke across all competitions.



Schalke are currently third in the German Bundesliga, and they are widely expected to keep Goretzka for the campaign as they seek to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the 2013/14 season.



Goretzka has evolved into an influential player for Schalke over the past 18 months, and his efforts have also been recognised with a regular spot in Joachim Loew's squad.

