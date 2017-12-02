Possible candidates for the next Rangers manager

For the past five weeks, Rangers have been looking for the perfect replacement for Pedro Caixinha after the Portuguese manager failed to produce an upturn in fortunes at Ibrox during his seven-month spell in charge.

This time, the Gers cannot afford to get it wrong after a record Ibrox defeat to Celtic, the club’s worst ever European defeat to Progrès Niederkorn and a first home loss to Aberdeen in 26 years.



It is understandable why Rangers are taking their time in appointing a new manager, but the pressure is starting to hone in on the Glasgow club after a series of defeats. Not to mention the fact that the favourite for the job, Derek McInnes, has said a Rangers move is “not happening” insisting he is staying at Aberdeen.



So who are the possible candidates who could become the next manager at Ibrox?



Tommy Wright



Underestimated in many ways, Wright is up there with McInnes and Brendan Rodgers in terms of managers who have had the biggest impact in Scottish football in recent seasons. He knows the league and has proved a more than capable operator in the top tier.



He has a fearless approach to big games and since taking charge at St Johnstone in 2013 he has never failed to secure the Perth men to a top six finish and lifted the Scottish Cup back in 2014.



The Northern Irishman is a safe pair of hands in the dugout, which is what Rangers need, and a shrewd operator in the transfer market. There’s no doubt he would up for a bigger challenge.



Frank De Boer



A former player with experience of Rangers definitely sounds appealing to Rangers fans – albeit a five month spell in which he only made 17 appearances. However, he was held in high regard when he teamed up with his brother Ronald in 2004 and when he won five consecutive league titles with Ajax.



De Boer is currently at an all-time low after a nightmare spell at both Crystal Palace and Inter Milan breaks his reputation as one of the best young managers in the business. However, everyone likes to see a comeback and he’ll need to start somewhere. So why not in a club who are aiming for exactly the same thing?



It could be a bit of a gamble, seeing as De Boer is not familiar with the current squad, but he does have a mountain of experience from his time as a player at Ajax and Barcelona as well as the Dutch nation side for whom he won 112 caps.



He would also be one that most Rangers fans would welcome at Ibrox. An A-lister to challenge Rodgers at Celtic not to mention the fact that he would have no problem handling the pressure at Glasgow with his top level experience.







Billy Davies



Another former player, both fans and Davies himself would appreciate a return to the club where he started his playing career 35 years ago. And the fact that he is currently out of work makes him an obvious choice for the Ibrox board.



Being out of the game for almost three years, he will be determined to prove that he still has what it takes. Even with his critics, he has a proven track record of getting results in English football after he led Derby to Championship Play-Off victory in 2007, and would jump at a chance to return with a high profile gig with the Gers.



Davies has experience of managing at a high level, and after Caixinha, this level of experience is key. He knows how Rangers as a team operate being a former player and there’s no reason why he wouldn’t be within the Gers’ price range.







Graeme Murty



Over the last few weeks Rangers’ current interim boss has shown he has all the tools necessary to go on and be a manager in his own right. Rangers' last win over Aberdeen shows his coaching has been going well.



The way that he has handled things at Rangers has earned him massive respect from the players. Even though he is firm in his beliefs and what he wants done, he still lets his players have input.



Murty possesses an ability to adapt, and he might look like a good option if the players trust him and he has previously said he’s happy with his current role.

