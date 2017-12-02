Jose Mourinho reacts to David de Gea's match-winning performance versus Arsenal

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hailed David de Gea as the best goalkeeper in the world after he made a string of excellent saves during his side's 3-1 triumph over Arsenal.

The Red Devils capitalised on defensive errors to take a 2-0 lead in the just the 10th minute of the game. Arsenal therein pressed for a goal during the course of the first-half, but De Gea made a set of definitive saves to keep their attack at bay.



The hosts got a goal back from Alexandre Lacazette early in the second half, but there was not to be a comeback as Jesse Lingard finished things off with his second goal of the evening.



De Gea made 14 saves during the win over the Gunners, and he therefore equalled a Premier League record which he now shares with Tim Krul and Vito Mannone.



Following the game, Mourinho hailed the performance of De Gea, in particular, while insisting that the Spaniard is truly the best goalkeeper in the world, he told BT Sport: "I told [De Gea] after the match, what I saw today was the best goalkeeper in the world."



As a result of the win, Manchester United have closed the gap to Manchester City to just five points while Arsenal have lost ground on the Champions League spots with Liverpool overtaking them to fourth with a win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

