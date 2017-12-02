Joel Matip to miss Liverpool action for a month?

Cameroon international Joel Matip is likely to be sidelined for around a month with a thigh injury. The centre-back has been one of Liverpool's key players featuring in 17 of their games this term.

According to The Telegraph, the Reds are preparing themselves for the worst with Matip facing the prospect of missing the congested festive schedule.



Should this be the case, the former Schalke man could be replaced by Ragnar Klavan, who could feature alongside Dejan Lovren at the heart of the defence.



Joe Gomez is another potential candidate to perform the duties in the central defensive department, although Klopp has utilised him on the right side of the backline.



Liverpool are currently fifth in the Premier League standings with 26 points, and they could potentially jump into the Champions League spots with a victory at Brighton & Hove Albion tonight.



The Reds have won four of the last five matches in the English top-flight, and they will surely be beaming with confidence with Mohamed Salah flourishing in the attack front.

