Eden Hazard waiting on Real Madrid interest?

Eden Hazard has reportedly stalled on signing a fresh contract with Chelsea. The Belgium international has been in fine form for the Blues this term, contributing eight goals and four assists in 18 appearances across all competitions.

According to The Times, the attacker won't entertain the prospect of an extension until the season comes to an end. The report adds that the former Lille man is keeping a close watch on any interest from Real Madrid, although he is content at Stamford Bridge for the moment.



Chelsea are understood to have planned to offer him wages of around £300,000 a week, and this would potentially make him the Premier League's highest paid recruit.



Hazard has previously talked up the possibility of playing under Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane, but he is still said to have the ambition of winning the Champions League with Chelsea first before pursuing a fresh challenge.



The 26-year-old is likely featured from the off when Chelsea host Atletico Madrid in the final Champions League group game on Tuesday night. The Blues require a win to top the standings, should Roma win the other clash versus Qarabag.

