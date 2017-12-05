Arsenal ready to offload 28-year-old forward in January

Arsenal are prepared to part ways with Theo Walcott when the transfer window reopens in the New Year. The Englishman is not in the plans of Arsene Wenger having managed just three substitute appearances in the top-flight this term.





According to The Sun, the 28-year-old is counting his final days with the north London club as they seek to sell him to enhance their transfer business for next summer.



Both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil could potentially leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, and Arsene Wenger is planning for potential replacements in a busy summer involving the World Cup.



As per the source, West Ham United are among the leading candidates to pursue the out-of-favour forward, while Southampton could also lodge an attempt to sign their former graduate.



Walcott will have completed 12 years with the Gunners by mid-January, but he has not quite lived to his early hype where he was reckoned as the next big thing for club and country.



The versatile ace has netted 107 goals in 391 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions. He is a likely contender to start for the Gunners when they host BATE Borisov in the final Europa League group game.

