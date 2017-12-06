Everton target former Man Utd defender

Sam Allardyce 's attempts to recover the disastrous first half of the season at Everton will see him turn to West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans during the January transfer window.





The 29-year-old was a major target for Manchester City during the last transfer window, and it is suggested that Everton will not be the only ones interested in the Northern Ireland defender next month.



Former Manchester United defender, Evans will hold talks with new Baggies manager, Alan Pardew this week, following which it is likely that a decision on his future at the club will be made.



Everton, under the management of Ronald Koeman at the time, spent big in the summer, including the £30 million signing of Michael Keane from Burley. Despite that, the goals have flooded into the Toffees' goal, leaving a relegation dogfight looking likely when Koeman departed.



Under the guidance of caretaker manager, David Unsworth, and now Sam Allardyce, the Merseyside club are back in the top half of the Premier League table ahead of Sunday's trip to Anfield to face bitter rivals, Liverpool.



The Goodison Park side have conceded twenty-eight goals in fifteen Premier League goals so far this season, a daunting statistic that won't be improved by the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane lining up against them.



Everton certainly now have the financial backing to compete with the top clubs in the division, however, "Big Sam" must persuade any potential signings that they are a club that is capable of competing for a European place in the near future.

