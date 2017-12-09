Manchester United set sights on pursuing Gareth Bale's Real Madrid teammate

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly turned his attention towards Marco Asensio whom he is keen on pursuing from Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have been long linked with a move for Los Blancos' Gareth Bale, but they now appear to have switched their targets owing to the Welshman's regular injury concerns.



According to Don Balon, Mourinho is now looking at a potential swoop for Asensio, who is regarded as one of Spain's finest youth prospects. Despite earning widespread recognition across Europe, Asensio has not quite become a regular under Zinedine Zidane this term, and United are seeking to take advantage of his situation to lure him to Old Trafford.



Asensio currently has a staggering £442m release clause in his existing contract, but the Red Devils are nevertheless planning to hold negotiations with Florentino Perez in order to push through a deal next summer. The Spain international has been often ignored for the big games this term, but he has still contributed seven goals across all competitions for the La Liga holders.

