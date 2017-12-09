Juventus plan January bid for Arsenal defender

Serie A champions Juventus are prepared to make a winter approach to sign Arsenal ace Shkodran Mustafi .

The Old Lady are on the hunt for a central defender with Benedikt Howedes facing a lengthy time on the sidelines after he tore a muscle in his right thigh.



According to Calciomercato, Max Allegri's side could lodge an attempt to sign compatriot Mustafi, who has been identified as their prime target to bolster their backline.



However, any deal could be stalled until the end of the season with Arsene Wenger reluctant to part ways with the World Cup winner midway through the 2017/18 season.



Mustafi had been the subject of transfer interest from Serie A leaders Inter Milan earlier in the summer, but they refused to come close to the Gunners' £35m asking price.



The Germany international is currently out with a minor thigh injury sustained in the Manchester United defeat last weekend, but he is expected to return for the West Ham United clash on Wednesday night.

