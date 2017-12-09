Daniel Sturridge set for La Liga switch?

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge could reportedly make a surprise switch to Real Betis during the winter transfer window. The England international has struggled for gametime this term with just three starts in the Premier League.

According to El Gol Digital, Betis are eyeing a January move for Sturridge, who is desperate for regular first-team action to improve his chances of making England's World Cup squad.



Sevilla have also been credited with an interest in Sturridge, but the former Manchester City graduate favours a switch to Betis, where he would be assured of playing time from the starting lineup.



Arsenal's Jack Wilshere is another who has been associated with the La Liga outfit. The playmaker has just seven months left on his existing deal and Betis are presently leading the race to sign him on a Bosman next summer.



Quique Setien's side are currently 11th in the La Liga standings after 14 games into the season, and they are aiming to push for a European qualification spot by bolstering their squad in the New Year.

