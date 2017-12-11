Owen Hargreaves feels 'sorry' for Chelsea fans after Champions League draw

Owen Hargreaves has said that he "feels sorry" for Chelsea supporters after the Blues were drawn against Barcelona in the first knockout round of the Champions League.

The Premier League holders received the toughest draw among the English side alongside Tottenham Hotspur, who were paired against last season's finalists Juventus.



Speaking on BT Sport, Hergreaves feels sorry for the Blues' faithful with the club facing a stiff task to progress beyond the round of 16, he told BT Sport: "I feel sorry for Chelsea fans obviously [because of] Barcelona, that's the difficult one.



"For Chelsea it's really tough, but Conte is the one manager that, with the defensive tactics that he has, could find a way to get a result against Barcelona."



Meanwhile, the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City should fancy their chances of progressing into the quarter-finals after they were drawn against Sevilla, Porto and Basel respectively.



Chelsea are unbeaten in the last seven meetings against Barcelona, but they did lose the 2008/09 Champions League semi-final on the away goal rule after Andres Iniesta netted in the dying seconds to break Blues' hearts.

