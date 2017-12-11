Chelsea boss issues 'top-four' warning to his players ahead of Huddersfield clash

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted that he side face the risk of missing out on Champions League football, should they continue to drop points over the course of the season.

The Premier League holders suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham United on Saturday, and the loss sees them 14 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, who are still unbeaten in the campaign.



Shortly after the Hammers game, Conte insisted that it is 'impossible' to retain the English crown following their fourth defeat in 16 games, and he has now stressed that his side must set their focus on the top-four positions in order to avoid missing out on next season's Champions League.



"There's a problem in this league. There are six top teams and there are only four places for the Champions League and two places for the Europa League," he told reporters, via ESPN.



"Don't forget, two years ago Chelsea missed this target, last season we didn't play European games. Our priority is to play the league. I repeat, we have our target to try to play for one of the four places in next season's Champions League."



Chelsea will now shift their attention towards Tuesday night football where they are at the John Smith's Stadium to take on Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.



David Wagner's side have proved strong competitors in their home patch with a victory over Manchester United to boost, and the Blues will have to be wary of any complacency heading into the encounter.

