Hector Bellerin linked with Serie A switch

Serie A holders are reportedly plotting a move to sign long-term target and Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin . The Spain international is seen as a potential replacement for Stephan Lichtsteiner , whose contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign.

According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri have identified Bellerin as the prime target on their shortlist as they look to add a top-class defender on the right side of the defence.



Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Meunier and Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko are also on the Old Lady radar, although they are keen on luring the Gunners ace in a big-money move.



Bellerin has cemented himself as the first-choice at the Emirates over the past few seasons, he has already racked over 130 appearances for the north London across all compettiions.



The former La Masia graduate currently has a contract which lasts until the summer of 2022, and this places Arsenal in a comfortable position to snub any future approach for his services.



Bellerin has endured a mixed run of form of late, but he is still expected to feature for the Gunners when they take on West Ham United in the London derby on Wednesday night.













