Real Madrid want Hugo Lloris to replace Keylor Navas

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to revive their interest in Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris at the end of the season. The France international has previously attracted interest from the European champions, but a deal has never materialised.





According to The Mirror, the European champions could renew their pursuit of Lloris next summer, should Spurs fail to secure some kind of silverware this term.



The former Lyon ace has had no trophy success since his arrival at Tottenham Hotspur, and the club find themselves in a difficult situation once more with their title hunt more or less over.



Spurs are currently 15 points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand, and Mauricio Pochettino has already confessed that winning the league is beyond his side's reach.



As a result, the north London side are likely to switch their attention to the FA Cup and the Champions League in order to end their nine-year wait for a trophy.



As per The Mirror, Real Madrid believe Lloris could cost £25m less than Manchester United's David de Gea in the summer whilst he could be tempted to work under French legend Zinedine Zidane.



The France international has featured in 19 matches for Tottenham Hotspur this term, keeping six clean sheets. His current deal lasts until the summer of 2022.

