Manchester United outcast wants showdown talks with Jose Mourinho

Manchester United attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan has reportedly demanded a private meeting with manager Jose Mourinho as he looks to resolve his future at Old Trafford.

The Armenia international made a strong start to the Premier League campaign as he notched five assists in the space of three top-flight games.



However, his form has since drastically dipped with just a goal versus Everton to boost, and this has seen him fall down the pecking order for the support striker role.



Mkhitaryan has not started a game for the Red Devils since his half-time substitution in the defeat to Chelsea in early November, and Mourinho has since criticised him for 'disappearing' in matches.



According to The Star, the 28-year-old is set to hold man-to-man talks with the United boss in order to clarify whether he is still part of the club's plans ahead of the winter transfer window.



Former side Borussia Dortmund have already been associated with his services, and they could potentially lodge a bid in January or the end of the season.



Mkhitaryan has managed just one substitute appearance since the last international break with Mourinho preferring the likes of Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata in the number 10 role.

