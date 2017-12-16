Arsenal boss 'confident' of new Mesut Ozil contract

Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger has said that he is 'confident' Mesut Ozil will extend his contract beyond the end of the current campaign.





The Germany international has shown little signs of prolonging his stay at the Emirates, and this has intensified speculation over his future ahead of the winter transfer window.



Ozil popped up with a stunning volley during the Gunners' 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon, and shortly after the game, Wenger indicated that the World Cup winner will stay put at the club.



"It's superb, he can deliver that. It's important for him that he takes the risk to do what he did. Usually, he is a guy who, 99 percent of the time, in this position, he controls the ball and gives it to somebody else," he told reporters, via ESPN.



"So I'm pleased he took the gamble to finish and I'm happy as well that he scored a very important goal. I'm confident (that he will stay), yes, but what does that mean? I don't know."



Arsenal had not won any of their last three Premier League matches, and the victory over the Magpies has seen them jump to fourth in the standings with both Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley dropping points.



Despite a slow start to the season, Ozil has picked up form of late, and he has contributed three goals and five assists in 15 top-flight games this campaign.

