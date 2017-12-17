Manchester United interested in Ligue 1 forward

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a move for Bordeaux forward Malcom when the transfer window reopens next month.

The 20-year-old has been in fine form for the French outfit this term, registering seven goals and four assists in the space of just 17 appearances.



According to The Times, Jose Mourinho is keen on recruiting a wide player in January after missing out on the services of Ivan Perisic in the summer. It is added that Malcom is of interest to the Mancunian giants owing to his potential to play on either wing as well as in the support striker role.



Both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have excelled under the tutelage of Mourinho, but neither are comfortable playing on the right side of the attack.



Meanwhile, Chelsea's Willian and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil have been associated with a switch to Old Trafford of late, but neither look likely to leave their respective clubs midway through the season.





