Manchester United eyeing surprise reunion with centre-back

Manchester United have reportedly joined the hunt to re-sign former defender Jonny Evans from West Bromwich Albion. The 29-year-old came through the youth system at Old Trafford before sealing a move to the west Midlands in the summer of 2015.





Since then, Evans has established himself as a regular at the heart of the Baggies backline, and his performances have attracted interest from elite English clubs including Arsenal and Manchester City.



According to The Mirror, Jose Mourinho is open to the prospect of welcoming Evans back as United seek a potential replacement for Eric Bailly, who is sidelined for three months with an ankle problem.



Mourinho has indirectly blamed Louis van Gaal in the past for the club's transfer business, and he deems the decision to sell the Northern Irishman as a mistake.



Evans has notched 81 appearances in all competitions for West Bromwich Albion to date. His current deal with the Baggies expires in the summer of 2019.





