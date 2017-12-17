Daniel Sturridge free to leave Liverpool in January

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly given the green light for Daniel Sturridge to secure a temporary move away from Anfield in January.





The England international has struggled for regular gametime this term, and he has managed to start in just five of his 14 appearances across all competitions.



According to The Sun, the 28-year-old is desperate for first-team football as he aims to make the cut in Gareth Southgate's squad for next summer's World Cup finals in England.



It is added that the former Manchester City graduate could be allowed to seek a short-term loan away from Anfield, provided any club is willing to pay his £125,000-a-week wages in full.



Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is rumoured to be interested in luring Sturridge back to Stamford Bridge, while there is also overseas attention from the likes of AC Milan, Valencia and Real Betis.



Sturridge joined the Reds from Chelsea back in the winter of 2013, and he has since contributed 48 goals in nearly 100 appearances in the English top-flight.

