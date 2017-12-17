Chelsea ready to sell David Luiz in January

Premier League holders Chelsea are prepared to part ways with David Luiz following his bust-up with manager Antonio Conte earlier in the season.





The Brazil international has fallen out of contention at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks with his last top-flight appearance coming in the 1-0 win over Bournemouth.



Luiz allegedly questioned Conte's tactical approach after the 3-0 Champions League defeat versus AS Roma, and this has seemingly broken down the relationship between the pair.



According to The Sun, Italian champions Juventus are leading the pursuit of the former Paris Saint-Germain as they look to find a replacement for the departed Leonardo Bonucci.



However, they could potentially face competition from Manchester United, who are said to be searching for a new recruit in Eric Bailly's absence with an ankle injury.



Luiz, who is currently valued at £23m, has failed to make the Blues matchday squad in recent games, but Conte has stressed that the decision is purely due to the centre-back recovering from a knee inflammation.

