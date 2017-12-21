Arsenal, Manchester City keeping tabs on Burnley defender

Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City are keeping a close watch on the progress of Burnley defender James Tarkowski with a view to a future approach.





The 25-year-old has been in outstanding form for the Clarets since the start of the season after having seamlessly replaced Michael Keane at the heart of the defence.



As a result, the centre-back is attracting interest from both the Gunners and City, both of whom are planning to reinforce their homegrown quota for next season.



According to The Times, Tarkowski is content to stay put in east Lancashire for the moment, but the offer of playing Champions League could be hard to knock back.



It is added that the defender would lean towards a switch to Manchester City after he returned to the North West from Brentford last winter for family reasons.



Tarkowski, who has been ever-present in the Burnley ranks this term, has previously turned down an approach from the Polish FA in the hope of earning a maiden call-up to the England national side.

