Thomas Lemar prefers Liverpool move

AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar is prepared to snub interest from the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal to pursue a move to Liverpool in the future.

The France international was heavily tipped to join the Gunners in a £90m deal prior to the summer transfer deadline, but he decided to stay put, having overseen numerous departures at Stade Louis II.



According to The Independent, Lemar is said to favour a move to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, should he end his association with the French champions. Despite Lemar's drop in form, Monaco are still said to value their winger at £90m, and the Reds could potentially sanction the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona prior to making a move for the Frenchman.



The Catalan giants are likely to come up with a &120m plus bid for Coutinho between January and the end of the season, and the Reds could utilise the funds to facilitate Lemar's arrival. The 23-year-old has contributed two goals and three assists in the French Ligue 1 this term.

