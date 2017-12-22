Mathieu Debuchy admits he is open to leaving Arsenal

Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy has admitted that he could pursue a new challenge when the transfer window reopens in just over a week's time.





The France international has been hampered by injuries during his Gunners career, and he has managed just 13 top-flight appearances to date.



Debuchy is currently the second-choice behind Hector Bellerin on the right side of the backline, and he has opened the possibility of securing a new club next month.



"I want to leave, to find a new challenge in January. The fact I'm playing well will give me opportunities. We'll see if there are good opportunities in the transfer window. I'm open," he told RMC Sport.



The 32-year-old has 18 months left on his existing contract, and Arsene Wenger could make a late decision on his services in January, given the club have a two-legged League Cup semi-final versus Chelsea. to contend with.



Debuchy has managed five appearances in the League Cup and Europa League this term, scoring one goal in the process. He recently featured in the 1-0 triumph over West Ham United in the Cup quarter-final.

