Marseille join pursuit of Arsenal midfielder

Ligue 1 outfit Marseille are the latest club to have expressed an interest in signing Jack Wilshere , whose Arsenal contract expires at the end of the season.





The England international has recently become a regular in the English top-flight with Aaron Ramsey recovering from a hamstring problem which could keep him sidelined until the New Year.



Wilshere has of late admitted that he would be interested in extending his Gunners contract, but according to The Sun, Marseille are one of the many clubs looking to tempt the playmaker away from the Emirates.



The report adds that Les Phoceens will propose a short-term loan for the 25-year-old view an obligation for a permanent transfer at the end of the 2017/18 season.



Wilshere is aware that he has to put in consistent performances in the domestic league in order to make the World Cup squad, and a winter exit could yet be a tempting prospect.



The Stevenage-born ace is likely to lineup alongside Granit Xhaka in central midfield when Arsenal host Liverpool in tonight's much-anticipated Premier League clash.









