Manchester United receive transfer boost with long-time target eyeing winter exit

Nicolas Gaitan could reportedly pursue a move to the Premier League during the winter transfer window, his agent Jose Iribarren has revealed. Manchester United previously pursued the Argentine attacker prior to his switch to Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2016.





Gaitan, 29, has been overlooked by Diego Simeone for a starting role this season, and his representative has revealed that a January exit looks a distinct possibility with a number of English sides interested in his services.



"I can tell you English clubs are interested. Yes, he'll undoubtedly leave Atletico in January. He has a lot of concrete offers. Nicolas was an important player when he played in Argentina, at Benfica, and with the national team," he told Foot Mercato.



Gaitan has lost his place with the Argentine national side as a result of his sparse playing time, and he appears certain to pursue a fresh challenge in the New Year, when Atleti will have their transfer embargo lifted.



United boss Jose Mourinho has previously revealed his intention to add a new wide player to his squad, and Gaitan is likely to prop up his shortlist during the upcoming transfer window.

