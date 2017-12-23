Injury Update: Four Manchester United players sidelined for Leicester City clash

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he won't be able to bank of the services of four first-team players ahead of tonight's late Premier League kick-off at Leicester City.

The Red Devils have been hampered by injuries since September, and this has hindered their chances of keeping up with leaders Manchester City in the title race.



Speaking in the lead-up to the Foxes game, Mourinho confirmed that both Antonio Valencia and Eric Bailly are certain absentees after suffering hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.



Meanwhile, Mourinho also delivered an update on midfield duo Marouane Fellaini (knee) and Michael Carrick (heart surgery) by stressing that the pair won't return to first-team action during the festive period.



“(Fellaini) is not available. Michael Carrick, (also) no. Asked whether he had a timescale on either midfielder. No, but not (available) for the Christmas period," he told Sky Sports. "Valencia is out, as you know. Eric Bailly is having surgery right now, or just finished or is still there. Who else? Nobody else, everything is OK."



Manchester United succumbed to a surprise 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bristol City in the League Cup quarter-final, and Mourinho will expect a strong and resolute performance against the Foxes, who they have beaten in the last three occasions.

