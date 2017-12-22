Borussia Dortmund attacker on Manchester United shortlist

Manchester United have reportedly added Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic to their shortlist of targets. The United States international is being eyed for a summer transfer as the club look to close the gap on rivals Manchester City.





Pulisic has emerged as one of the world's best upcoming prospects, and he has already notched 11 goals in 78 appearances for Dortmund across all competitions.



According to The Mail, the attacker's form has attracted widespread interest in his services, and United are the latest club to be monitoring the teenager's progress.



United have found themselves outsmarted by City during the first half of the current campaign, and they appear to have added Pulisic to their summer shortlist which includes the likes of Gareth Bale and Willian.



Jose Mourinho's side were surprisingly ousted by Bristol City in the League Cup in midweek, and this leaves them potentially with the FA Cup and Champions League to claim some kind of silverware this term.



Should United lodge an attempt, they are likely to face strong competition from Bayern Munich, who have previously lured Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels from the Westfalenstadion.

