Manchester United holding on new contract for Jose Mourinho

Manchester United are reportedly stalling over a fresh deal for manager Jose Mourinho amid doubts whether he can end the club's wait for the Premier League title.

The Red Devils have not won the English crown since the Sir Alex Ferguson era, and they are facing the prospect of missing out on the title once more this term with Manchester City holding a 13-point lead at the midway stage of the campaign.



According to The Mirror, the United hierarchy are holding off a contract extension for the 54-year-old as there are doubts over his style of play, especially in the big games.



The Mancunian giants have often deployed a defensive approach versus the elite sides, and this has not pleased the club's board as they expect much more after their mass spending over the past 18 months.



Mourinho, who has just 18 months left on his current contract, has previously flirted with the idea of coaching Paris Saint-Germain, although he dismissed talks of the same in a press conference in October.

