Manchester United join hunt for Ligue 1 winner

Manchester United are set to offer stiff competition to the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool in the pursuit of AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar .

The France international was heavily linked with a move to one of Arsenal or Liverpool in the summer, but he eventually decided to stay put at Stade Louis II.



Lemar has since failed to replicate his form from the previous campaign, but he still remains a transfer target for both the Red and the Gunners, although the Frenchman is said to favour a move to Jurgen Klopp's side.



According to The Star, United are the latest side to express an interest in Lemar with Mourinho looking to reinforce his attack front between January and the end of the season.



With the departure of several first-team players last summer, Monaco have looked short of their best form this campaign, and they are currently trailing league leaders Paris Saint-Germain by nine points heading into the winter break.



In this period, Lemar has contributed just two goals and four assists across all competitions, but he remains key to the club's plans for the season at the least.



Monaco currently value Lemar in excess of £80m but they look unlikely to sanction a deal midway through the season. The Frenchman is contracted to the Principality outfit until the summer of 2020.

