Chelsea linked with shock swap deal involving Leonardo Bonucci

Premier League holders Chelsea have been linked with a surprise swap deal for AC Milan Leonardo Bonucci which could involve David Luiz moving the other way.

Luiz, 30, is deemed to have fallen out with manager Antonio Conte following the 3-0 Champions League defeat at AS Roma, and he has since started just a solitary game across all competitions.



The Brazilian is currently trying to recover from an inflammation in his knee, but according to Tuttosport, he could be offered in an exchange deal for Milan's Bonucci.



Bonucci has had a tough time since his move from Italian champions Juventus in the summer, and Conte is alleged to have communicated with the centre-back regarding a potential winter move.



Conte worked alongside Bonucci during his two-year spell with the Italian national side, but a reunion still looks far-fetched with the Rossoneri claiming the outlet as 'dark horses' in spreading speculation.



Chelsea are currently placed third in the Premier League standings, 16 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, who cruised to a 4-0 triumph over Bournemouth this weekend.

