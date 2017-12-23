Thibaut Courtois: Chelsea missed 'big guy upfront' versus Everton

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois insisted that his side missed a 'big guy upfront' during Saturday's goalless draw against Everton at Goodison Park.

The Blues went into the game without the services of Alvaro Morata after he picked up his fifth booking of the domestic campaign by virtue of celebrating his match-winning against Bournemouth in the League Cup quarter-final.



In his absence, Eden Hazard was trusted to lead the line whilst Michy Batshuayi was also brought late on, but could not make an impact against a resolute Toffees backline.



Speaking after the game, Courtois admitted that the Blues could not make the most of their chances as they failed to find a target man to make the difference.



"Coming here was always going to be tough, they're on a good run so we expected a tough game but we tried our best to win," he told Sky Sports News.



"It's not easy when a team falls back, I think we could've had more shots on target but we didn't have a big guy up front despite lots of crosses into the box."



As a result, the Blues remain third in the Premier League standings, 16 points off leaders Manchester City, who are now on a 17 match winning league run.

