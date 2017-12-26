Arsenal plotting £30m bid for Burnley centre-back

Burnley's James Tarkowski has emerged as a potential target for Arsenal when the transfer window reopens next week. The 25-year-old has been outstanding in the Clarets shirt this term, helping his side to nine clean sheets in the 18 games he has played.





According to The Star, Gunner boss Arsene Wenger is aiming to strengthen the heart of the defence next month with the club having conceded the joint-most number of goals (23) alongside Liverpool in the top-seven.



Southampton's Virgil van Dijk has been earmarked as the prime option to fulfil their requirements, but they have Tarkowski as an alternative with the former the subject of interest from Manchester City.



Tarkowski made the switch from Brentford to the North West with Burnley for personal reasons last year, and neither he nor Sean Dyche are likely to fancy an agreement midway through the season.



The centre-half, who is currently serving a three-match suspension, is under consideration for a maiden England call-up, having previously snubbed advances from Poland.

