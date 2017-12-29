Real Madrid enter race to sign Arsenal contract rebel

Spanish and European champions Real Madrid have entered the pursuit of Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez , who is also on the radar of Manchester City.

The Chile international, who has just six month on his contract, came close to joining the Citizens last summer, but the move fell through owing to the Gunners' failure to sign Monaco's Thomas Lemar.



Whilst Pep Guardiola remains keen on pursuing Sanchez, Don Balon claims that they could face a fresh competitor in the form of Real Madrid, who are aiming to lure him back to La Liga.



Sanchez previously plyed his trade for Los Blancos' fierce rivals Barcelona, but the club are nevertheless keen on his services with president Florentino Perez said to be a huge admirer.



The 29-year-old notched his third goal in just two Premier League games after he scored a brace during the Gunners' 3-2 league win over Crystal Palace last night.



Shortly after the game, manager Arsene Wenger was still unclear over the Chilean's future, but stressed that he is not fearful over the forward's exit in the summer.

