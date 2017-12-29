Manchester United identify Napoli ace as Michael Carrick replacement

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the progress of Napoli midfielder Jorginho as they seek to secure a replacement for Michael Carrick .

Carrick, 36, has managed just a solitary appearance for United this term, and it is widely speculated that he could call time on his playing career after a heart procedure.



According to The Manchester Evening News, Jorginho has been lined up to replace the former England international after his impressive start to the season in Naples.



Aside from Jorginho, United are also tracking the progress of Dortmund duo Julian Weigl and Christian Pulisic with Jose Mourinho resigned to also losing Marouane Fellaini at the end of the season.



Fellaini has received multiple contract offers from the club to date, and he has yet to make a decision to extend his deal beyond next summer, owing to his limited gametime.



Manchester United, who are currently second in the Premier League table, play hosts to Southampton in their final league game of 2017 on Saturday afternoon.

