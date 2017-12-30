Stoke City shot-stopper wants Liverpool move

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has reportedly set his sights on joining Liverpool, once he ends his association with Mark Hughes ' side.

The England international has been in fine touch for the Potters since his return from an ankle injury, and he is currently competing with Joe Hart to become the Three Lions' number one ahead of next summer's World Cup.



According to Football.London, the 24-year-old is weighing up a big club challenge, and he would reportedly favour a future move to Liverpool despite the ongoing link with Chelsea.



The Blues are said to have identified Butland as a potential successor to Thibaut Courtois, should he pursue a move to Real Madrid at the end of the current campaign.



Nevertheless, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp does not have Butland at the top of his priority list despite the keeper said to have a keen desire to ply his trade for the Merseyside giants.



Butland was on the wrong side of a 5-0 hammering for Stoke City versus Chelsea this afternoon, and this sees the Potters just two points ahead of the relegation zone.

