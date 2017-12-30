Chelsea set sights on signing Everton midfielder

Chelsea are reportedly planning a renewed attempt to sign Ross Barkley when the transfer window reopens in the New Year. The England international has recently returned to Toffees training after recovering from a hamstring problem.





Barkley came close to sealing a move to the west London giants last summer, but he opted to snub the Blues' advances in order to step up his recovery from the muscular problem.



Toffees boss Sam Allardyce has already admitted that he is helpless in his bid to keep hold of the 24-year-old, and according to The Telegraph, the uncertainty over the midfielder's future has revived the Blues' pursuit.



Blues boss Antonio Conte allegedly hit out as the club's hierarchy for missing out on key transfer targets in the summer, and there is likely to be some movement next month to reinforce the squad.



Chelsea have temporarily jumped to second ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League standings after they claimed a thumping 5-0 win over Stoke City at Stamford Bridge.



Barkley, who has just six months left on his contract, is also a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur and the Toffees are very much certain to sell next month rather than losing him on a free.

