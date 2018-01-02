Inter Milan skipper wants Manchester United move

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi reportedly has the ambition to play for Manchester United once he ends his association with the Serie A outfit.

The Argentina international has been in sublime form for the Nerazzurri this term, contributig 17 goals in 19 appearances during the current league campaign.



According to Don Balon, the 24-year-old has his sights on a move to Old Trafford as he is keen to work under the guidance of United boss Jose Mourinho.



However, the former Sampdoria man is unlikely to push through a deal in the near future with their primary aim being to guide the Nerazzurri to the Serie A crown.



Inter Milan have fallen seven points behind leaders Napoli with three winless games, but they are nevertheless keen to keep hold of their key players for the season at the least.



Icardi, who is currently contracted to Inter until 2021, could be seen as a potential replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic whilst offering more competition to Romelu Lukaku upfront.

