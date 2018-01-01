Manchester United weighing up move for PSG forward

Manchester United could retain their long-term interest in Lucas Moura with Jose Mourinho keen to bolster the club's attack front in January.

The Brazil international has struggled for regular gametime this term with the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe pushing him further down the pecking order.



According to L'Equipe, United are actively pursuing the former Sao Paulo graduate, although they have yet to make a formal bid to acquire his signature.



Moura declined advances from the Old Trafford outfit to join Les Parisiens earlier in his career, but he is still regarded highly by Mourinho, who is still upset with the club's inability to sign Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic in the summer.



United are currently short in the forward department with injuries to both Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Mourinho had to rely on Anthony Martial to lead the line versus Everton.



Martial, who has been regularly used on the left wing, opened the scoring versus the Toffees as Manchester United claimed a 2-0 win at Goodison Park on New Year's Day.





