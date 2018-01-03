Arsenal tracking France youth international Sehrou Guirassy

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is hopeful that a deal can be agreed for French youth international forward Sehrou Guirassy in the January transfer window. The Gunners are set to agree a fee of around 14 million euros to bring the youngster to the Emirates Stadium.





Guirassy arrived at his current club FC Koln in 2016 and prior to that came through the ranks at French clubs Lille and Laval. Guirassy also had an impressive loan spell with Auxerre.



The forward is seen as a potential long-term replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who looks set to swap Arsenal for a move elsewhere with his contract expiring in the summer.



Guirassy is considered one of the brightest yong attacking prospects in Germany and has three years remaining on his deal with the Bundesliga's bottom club.



Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has sent his top scout to evaluate the form of Guirassy and his team have sent glowing reports back. Arsenal are set to do battle with numerous clubs for the youngster's signature, with fellow Premier League sides Everton and Tottenham rumoured to have been monitoring the player's progress.

