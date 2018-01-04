Man Utd quartet extend contracts at Old Trafford

Manchester United have announced that they have extended agreements with Juan Mata , Daley Blind , Ander Hererra and Ashley Young on new contracts. The quartet have all had new deals agreed after United took up their option to extend.





There had been some concern that Ander Herrera and Daley Blind would both head for the exit door at Old Trafford, but the news today is sure to pleasure Man Utd fans after Jose Mourinho tied the players down to a further one year at the club.



Man Utd will now focus on making sure that Marouane Fellaini will agree a new deal, with the player a free agent in the summer of no agreement is reached.



Man Utd are famous for including an agreement in a player's contract that allows them to take up an option to extend for a further year and the club have exercised that option to ensure that four regular first team players will not head for a rival team.





