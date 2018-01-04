Jurgen Klopp tightlipped on Coutinho move talk
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has refused to comment on speculation linking star player Philippe Coutinho with a move to Barcelona. Nike, Barca's kit sponsor, recently announced that Coutinho would be making a move to Spain.
The La Liga top side have been chasing Coutinho for several months and the player is known to be very interested in a move to the Catalan side.
The German manager, who spoke to the press this morning, told reporters: "All the things I could say now would only create stories, I have nothing to say. It's a transfer window. Nothing I could say now would help me, the player or the club."
It has been reported that Barcelona will table a new 150 million euro bid for Coutinho this week and are confident that a deal can be agreed with the Anfield side.
Coutinho has two and a half years remaining on his deal with Liverpool and has also attracted the interest of La Liga strugglers Real Madrid.
