Liverpool should sign Sanchez says former star

If Alexis Sanchez leaves Arsenal during this transfer window, it will come as no major surprise. The Chilean, who is out of contract this summer, has made no secret of his desire to leave The Gunners and the London club may now cash in whilst they still can.





Another Premier League side that are set to lose a star South American attacker this month are Liverpool, with speculation linking Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona continuing to grow. Having spent big already in recent days for Virgil van Dijk, former Liverpool striker John Aldridge believes that the Merseyside club could make a real statement by replacing Coutinho with Alexis Sanchez.



Aldridge, writing for the Irish Independent, suggests that the big money spent by Liverpool on defender van Dijk shows that the club's owners, along with Jurgen Klopp, are serious about improving the squad and becoming serious title contenders and suspects that they could persuade Arsenal to sell Sanchez for around £40 million.



Manchester City are also being linked with Sanchez, as they were for much of the summer. Arsene Wenger's determination not to sell their talisman to another Premier League club puts the brakes on that deal, but whether Wenger's stance is still the same during this window is yet to be seen.



Sixth placed Arsenal host third placed Chelsea at The Emirates tonight, which is likely to feature Sanchez alongside other big name players; Mesut Ozil and Jack Wilshere, both of whom find themselves in a similar contract situation to the 29-year-old Chilean.

