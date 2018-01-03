Coutinho eyeing up record breaking deal with Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho is once again in the news with reports that he still wants to leave Liverpool for Barcelona. The 25 year old Brazillian international has said repeatedly that he wanted to move to Barcelona in a deal that would potentially surpass all records.

Coutinho has been in fine form for the Merseyside club as of late scoring 12 goals and assisting in 8. However, he is still resolute on his desire to swap Anfield for Camp Nou. Barcelona have made offers on three occassions but they were all batted away by the Liverpool board and management. The last bid was in the region of 82 million.



It looks that a transfer will occur but when we are not sure. If a player isnt happy and wants to leave then may be he should be allowed leave the club thats my opinion anyway. With the transfer window open and Liverpool looking to progress in the Champions League they may not be willing to let him go just yet. If Barcelona offer a more significant bid in excess of 100 million it would be foolish for Liverpool to say no.



Coutinho did not feature in Liverpool's New Years fixture with Burnley due to a thigh injury. It remains to be seen what comes out of this latest news.

