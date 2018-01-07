Manchester United to sign Chelsea defender on loan?

Manchester United have reportedly joined the hunt to sign Chelsea defender David Luiz on a temporary deal for the campaign.





The Red Devils are deemed to be eyeing a short-term replacement for Eric Bailly, who is sidelined for another two months with an ankle surgery.



The Brazil international fell out-of-favour under Antonio Conte following his remarks in the aftermath of the Blues' 3-0 Champions League defeat versus AS Roma in October.



Since then, Luiz has managed just two starts across all competitions, though Conte cited an excuse of a knee inflammation which had kept the Brazilian out of contention during the festive period.



According to The Star, Luiz has been eyed as a potential option for Mourinho, who is looking for additional cover after losing the impressive Bailly with a long-term injury.



Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Victor Lindelof and Daley Blind are all capable for featuring at the heart of the United defence, and the speculation does not make any sense unless Mourinho is looking to play Luiz in his first XI.



Luiz last featured for the Brazil during an international friendly against Australia in June, and his chances of a comeback look bleak unless he earns a regular starting spot during the second half of the season.





