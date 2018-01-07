Arsene Wenger ready to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City on one condition

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could sanction the sale of Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City this month, should the club successfully pursue the services of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City.





Sanchez, 29, has entered the final six months of his existing deal, and he could potentially be sold during the transfer window to recoup additional funds for a mini-spending spree.



According to The Mirror, Sanchez could earn his reunion with Pep Guardiola as early as January, but the deal is likely to be influenced by the Gunners' pursuit of Mahrez.



Mahrez has been strongly linked with a Gunners move since his title-winning season with Leicester in 2016, but a switch still looks far off with the Foxes placing a £50m price tag on the Algerian's head.



Liverpool had recently emerged as contenders to sign Mahrez after Coutinho's record-breaking move to Barcelona, but Sky Sports has claimed that the Reds are not in the running for the former Le Havre graduate.



Mahrez started the campaign in a relatively slow fashion, but he has since picked up form to contribute eight goals and seven assists across all competitions.

